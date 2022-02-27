OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A detailed financial report for the City of Ogdensburg’s finances in 2021 has been released to the public.

The report was completed by the City of Ogdensburg, City Comptroller Angela M. Gray, and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. According to the City’s website, the report highlights the efforts the city has made to benefit residents in the community.

“The final results of the previous fiscal year demonstrate the decisive and aggressive strategic decisions being made by the Skelly Administration are obtaining the bold positive results the City needs in order to revive its economy and reduce the tax burden placed on businesses and residents,” their website read.

The City also claimed that the report highlighted the progress that has been made over the past fiscal year.

“While not always popular, and at times fiercely debated, the progress is unmistakable and the City’s newfound financial strength is paving the wave for the accelerated revival of the waterfront, creating optimal conditions for businesses and reducing the heavy tax burden placed on the residents of the City, many of whom live on strict fixed or low incomes.”

According to the report, $4.7 million in sales tax revenue was received in 2021, which was a $1 million increase from 2020. Another highlight of the report was that the overall city debt was reduced to $4.3 million which was a 13% decrease from the end of 2020.

Additionally, the Department of Public Works Management Efficiency reportedly paid off $235,103 of Capital Equipment debt 2 years prior to the due date. The report also showed that the city has established the lowest property tax rate since 2010 for the 2022 year which will be $15.88.

Other highlights included a $699,526 reduction in Property Tax Revenue, which was a decrease of 12%. All of which was returned to the taxpayers. The report also listed the 2021 Ending Fund Balance at $6.1 million which was a 51% increase from the end of year 2020 and a 137% increase since the end of the year 2019.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly took office in January of 2020 according to the city’s website. Skelly said that he is looking forward to the progress that can be made in 2022.

“2021 was an outstanding year for the City, and I look forward to the progress on multiple projects and initiatives that are planned for 2022. When I took office in January 2020, the City was at serious risk of financial collapse with very little cash on hand and mounting debts,” Skelly said. “In just two years, my administration has stabilized the City’s finances and charted a course for the future that will return Ogdensburg’s prosperity for all that chose to live, work and recreate in the only city in St. Lawrence County.”

More information and the full report can be found on the City of Ogdensburg’s website.