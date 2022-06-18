OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg will be recognizing the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20.

As a result of the holiday, city hall, all administrative offices, and the Department of Public Works in the city will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday, June 21. The city stated that they are recognizing the importance of the holiday and specifying it as a paid holiday for employees to encourage sharing and learning about our nation’s history and the importance of freedom.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. The holiday commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States. More information about the holiday can be found here.