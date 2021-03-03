City of Ogdensburg seeking proposals from vendors to operate seasonal food service concession facility

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg is seeking proposals for food service concession at its visitors center.

The City of Ogdensburg has released a request for proposals from qualified vendors to operate a seasonal food and beverage concession stand. The stand is located in the Dobisky Visitor Center on the St. Lawrence River.

According to the city, the concession facility is equipped with a commercial kitchen and includes major appliances.

The City will be accepting proposals through April 2, 2021 at 3 p.m.. All proposals must be submitted to Ogdensburg City Hall.

Complete request for proposal information packages are available on the City of Ogdensburg website.