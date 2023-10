WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown announced its holiday schedule for Monday, October 9, which is Columbus Day.

All offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of the day, which is also celebrated in some circles as Indigenous People’s Day.

However, Citibus service in the city will be on its regular pickup schedule. There will also be no changes to the trash and recycling pick up schedule for the week.