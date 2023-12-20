WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown announced its schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City Hall and CitiBus service will be closed for both holidays. Refuse and recycling pickup also will be delayed one day due to both holidays. The press release from the city also said the wrapping paper is recyclable and should be included with other mixed papers. However, ribbons and bows are not recyclable.

Christmas trees will be picked up between Tuesday, December 26th and Friday, January 12th. The trees should be free of decorations and tinsel and residents are asked not place trees in a bag. City officials also are asked to place trees in the margin area between sidewalk and street.

Collection of Christmas trees is weather dependent and will generally follow your refuse collection schedule. Trees that become embedded in snow and ice may be bypassed until they are freed by owners or a thaw.