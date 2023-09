WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Monday’s impending Labor Day holiday means the City of Watertown will operate under a holiday schedule.

All city offices will be closed for Monday, September 4 and will re-open on the following day.

There will be no refuse or recycling services Monday, which means the services will be provided one day later than normal.

There will also be no CitiBus services on Monday, but that is slated to return on Tuesday as well.