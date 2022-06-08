WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown will be auctioning off properties in the city that have unpaid taxes from 2020 through 2022.

The tax sale certificate auction will be held on the third floor of the Watertown City Hall at 10 a.m. on June 23. Buyers will be asked to satisfy the unpaid city, school, and county taxes to discharge the tax, penalty, interest, and expense at the time of the sale.

Parcels that do not have their tax sale certificates claimed by a buyer on June 23 will remain for sale until all of the parcels are purchased and the taxes are satisfied for each property. The amount set for each parcel stands for the amount of taxes that are due, fees of collection, and the expense of the sale.

Bids that are below the amount that is owed will not be accepted. A complete list with information on the lot size, parcel number, property address, and amount owed can be found here.