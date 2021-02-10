City of Watertown awarded $50K tree maintenance grant

Ash Tree to be removed to prevent the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer, Thompson Park, Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown has been awarded funding specifically for tree maintenance in the city.

City Planner Mike DeMarco announced on Wednesday that Watertown was recently awarded a $50,000 tree maintenance ground from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

According to DeMarco, the grant will fund the contracted pruning and removal of potentially hazardous trees in various locations in Watertown. This includes street margins, neighborhood playgrounds and City parks, including Thompson Park.

Additionally, the funding will also be used help mitigate the spread of the invasive pest, Emerald Ash Borer. Specifically, it will be used to contract the chemical injection treatment of select City-owned ash trees.

Funding for the grant was provided through Round 15 of the DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program.

Watch the previously reported interview with City Planner Mike DeMarco regarding Watertown’s tree planting effort below: