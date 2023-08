WATEROWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It may be August, but it’s not too early to think about the holiday season.

The City of Watertown will host its annual Christmas parade on Friday, December 1 starting at 6 p.m. The announcement was made during City Manager Kenneth Mix’s information update for Friday, August 11.

The parade will take place along Washington Street, from Winslow Street to Stone Street. A laser light show will follow on the Sterling Street side of City Hall.