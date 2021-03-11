City of Watertown draft police reform plan released to public

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A full draft of the City of Watertown’s police reform plan has been released to the public.

As directed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in Executive Order No. 203, the City of Watertown was required to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1, 2021. The City of Watertown’s plan was released March 10 to the public, and details City statistics, information on the Watertown Police Department, concerns raised and further recommendations.

The City obtained public input through releasing a specific email address for comments and hosting two public listening sessions.

According to the draft plan, public concerns regarding police department strategies included discrimination during searches and arrests, chokeholds, use of force, pretextual stops, informal quotas for tickets or arrest, shooting at moving vehicles, the use of SWAT teams, less than lethal weaponry and facial recognition.

The Watertown Police Department confirmed that most of these practices are not used and some, including chokeholds, force and shooting at moving vehicles are prohibited by the Department.

It was recommended to the WPD that “every possible effort should be made to increase the diversity of the Department.” The Department shared that this will be expanded through outreach to Jefferson Community College and Fort Drum.

Further Recommendations addressed in the plan include the following:

The establishment of a Community Advisory Board to “encourage public outreach and give advice”

Implicit Bias, Diversity and De-escalation Training provided to all officers

The increase of staffing by four officers

Programs to be added to assist with officer mental health and physical wellness and well-being, including an internal “Peer Support” program

Body-worn and dashboard cameras should be acquired and used

Providing Crisis Intervention Training to all officers

Watertown Police Department should work closely with the County Community Services Department

The Watertown Police Department is staffed with 62 officers and three full-time civilian personnel.

Community stakeholders for the police reform included City Council Member Sarah Compo, Police Chief Charles Donoghue, Public Defender Julie Hutchins, Police Captain Michael LaBarge, Planning an Community Development Director Michael Lumbis, District Attorney Kristyna Mills, City Manager Kenneth Mix, Police Benevolent Association Sergeant Dennis O’Brien, Director of Samaritan Mental Health Service Tina O’Neil, Director of County Community Service Tim Reutten, City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero, Community Member Danielle Ruppe, Pastor of First Baptist Church Reverend Jeffry Smith and President of Jefferson Community College Dr. Ty Stone.

Under Executive Order No. 203, this plan must be adopted and submitted by the City of Watertown by April 1, 2021.