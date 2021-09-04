City of Watertown: How Labor Day closing will affect garbage pickup

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown announced that all offices at City Hall will be closed on Labor Day.

As a result there will be no refuse or recycling services on Monday, September 6th. The services will be provided one day later than normal. Monday pickup should expect pickup on Tuesday, regular Tuesday pickup will be on Wednesday, regular Wednesday pickup will be on Thursday, regular Thursday pickup will be on Friday and regular Friday pickup will be on Saturday.

Additionally, there will be no CitiBus services available on September 6.