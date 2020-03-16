City of Watertown implements city-wide coronavirus plan of action

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in people self-quarantining, social distancing, and limiting public interaction in general. Businesses continue to operate, however, making it possible for members of the community to experience delays and inconveniences during this time.

The City of Watertown is focusing on ensuring the community’s safety by implementing and developing city-wide plan of action to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The plan of action includes two phaes, with a third phase coming into fruition if the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Jefferson County or a surrounding county is announced.

The phases of the plan are as follows:

Phase I: Planning and preparing city staff – distributing DOH COVID-19 information and posters, increasing cleaning efforts, educating staff, limiting contact with the public and reviewing operations for alternative ways of doing business.

Phase II: In coordination with school closings, the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena and Flower Memorial Library are now closed to the public until further notice and any scheduled event has been canceled or postponed. The City strongly encourage citizens to pay bills through the online bill pay service or through the mail and to take advantage of the City’s website at www.watertown-ny.gov for any available online services and phone numbers for the City departments.

Phase III: This phase will go into effect in the event there is the 1st confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County or surrounding counties. At that time, City Hall will be closed to the public and a drop box will be put in place outside City Hall for any residents needing to drop items off, such as: bill payments, applications for permits, items for the City Clerk’s Office. The City highly encourage individuals to call the department in which they need to conduct business with and obtain specific details on how to proceed.

City officials are also reminding members of the community if you are suffering from a fever, cough, chills, body aches, or any respiratory symptoms to limit your public exposure and avoid going to City Hall.

