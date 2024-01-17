WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – With the recent rash of winter weather, the City of Watertown has issued reminders about winter regulations.

The city said that there is no on-street parking from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. from November 1 until April 30. Also, drivers are asked to avoid parking cars on the street anytime it is snowing. This improves plowing efficiency and safety..

Here are other tips from the city:

Plows work on main routes first, then secondary roads followed by side streets. They require about eight hours to clear the entire City after the snow stops.

Snow from the bottom of the driveway should be shoveled to the right as if one is facing the street. This will reduce the amount of snow being placed back into the driveway the next time a plow passes.

Property owners are required by City Code to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice. Please do so to maintain safe travel for pedestrians.

Residents hiring contractors for snow removal should remind the contractor about state and local laws that prohibit pushing or placing snow back into or across the street. Doing so not only creates hazards for drivers, but also makes it difficult for the city to keep the streets clean.

If trash/recycling pickup day coincides with plowing activities, make sure your trash can and recycling bin are well behind the curb or in the driveway so the plow will not hit them.

Don’t allow children to build snow forts and tunnels in the snowbanks adjacent to the road. It can be difficult for the plow operators to see children in these situations.

Keep basketball hoops, toys and signs away from the area between the sidewalk and curb line/edge of road. These items are hazards for plows and motorists alike.

If you live on a corner, please notify the City if the corner sidewalk ramp area is blocked with snow.

Residents who have experienced sod damage in the past may wish to mark their yard line with flexible stakes or lathe. This will help the plow operators avoid future damage.

If anyone has questions, call 315-785-7842.