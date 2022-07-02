An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has announced their holiday hours for its city services.

All offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day and no CitiBus services will be available. There will also be no refuse or recycling services on Monday, instead the services will be provided one day later than normal. This week’s scheduele is listed below.

Regular Monday pickup will be on Tuesday

Regular Tuesday pickup will be on Wednesday

Regular Wednesday pickup will be on Thursday

Regular Thursday pickup will be on Friday

Regular Friday pickup will be on Saturday

More information can be found on the city’s website.