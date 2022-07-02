WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has announced their holiday hours for its city services.
All offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day and no CitiBus services will be available. There will also be no refuse or recycling services on Monday, instead the services will be provided one day later than normal. This week’s scheduele is listed below.
Regular Monday pickup will be on Tuesday
Regular Tuesday pickup will be on Wednesday
Regular Wednesday pickup will be on Thursday
Regular Thursday pickup will be on Friday
Regular Friday pickup will be on Saturday
More information can be found on the city’s website.