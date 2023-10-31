WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A sure sign the holiday season is upon us is the City of Watertown tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 1. Things will kick off with Mayor Smith and members of the City Council officially startingthe holiday season with a countdown to light the City’s Christmas tree in front of City Hall.

Directly following the Tree Lighting, the Parade will travel along Washington Street from Green Street to Stone Street. Viewers will be able to enjoy the parade from both sides of Washington Street along the route.

Registration to participate in the parade is now open. The registration form can be found at: https://forms.gle/yawM5EgBBPs8AEHGA or by emailing jvoss@watertownny.gov

All vehicles and floats must be decorated for the holiday season and lit with holiday lights. Candy may be handed out during the event but should not be thrown from the vehicle or float in order to avoid viewers entering the roadway.

A new feature this year will be a laser light show on the Sterling Street side of City Hall at the conclusion of the parade.