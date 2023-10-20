WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown offered an information update regarding the current water situation via a press release this morning.

The situation has improved, but wanted to remind the public of a few things.

The water main break is fixed and currently holding.

Water pressure is building, but it will take time to fully restore.

A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. If you plan to use water, bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

While you can use water, a mandatory conserve water notice remains in effect until further notice. Please continue to refrain from unnecessary water use until further notice.

Water distribution centers are still running until 10 p.m. tonight at the Watertown Fairgrounds, Watertown High School and Northland Plaza. The Fairgrounds will have one case of bottled water per vehicle.

All the location will have bulk potable water and bulk non-potable water. Officials ask that people bring their own containers.

City authorities ask that people check on the elderly and others. The City of Watertown also thanked partners at the local, state and federal levels, including those at Fort Drum for their continued assistance.