City of Watertown Police ask for public assistance to identify man with possible knowledge of bulgary

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — City of Watertown Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

Watertown Police are asking for assistance in identifying the man in the photographs featured below.





According to Police, this man is believed to have information regarding a burglary that occured overnight on October 14, 2020. The incident occured at Johnny D’s in the Paddock Arcade in Watertown, N.Y.

Those with any information are being asked to contact the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

