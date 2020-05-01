City of Watertown Police asking public for assistance in locating possibly taken dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown Police Department is asking the public for information regarding the location of a missing dog.

The dog’s name is Roscoe he is a German shepherd mix. He is 10 years old with black and tan fur. Roscoe belongs to Worth Hurlbut of Gouverneur.

Roscoe was in Hurlbut’s truck in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Watertown on March 25. When Hurlbut returned to the truck, the dog was missing. Roscoe was initially reported as stolen, but a dog matching his description was seen running loose in the area on March 28.

According to a release from the City of Watertown Police Department, an older model gray car occupied by a blonde-haired man and another person caught the dog near the area where Aldi and Big Lots are located. They told people from a nearby business they were taking the dog to the SPCA, but the SPCA did not receive the dog.

Anyone with information on Roscoe’s location should contact the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

