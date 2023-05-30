WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Summer is in the air.

The City of Watertown Department of Parks and Recreation has confirmed that the Thompson Park and Alteri pools, however, will only be open on weekends until the end of June.

Below is the upcoming schedule for both pools:

Thompson Park Pool June 10th and 11th: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 17th and 18th: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 24 and 25: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Alteri Pool June 3rd and 4th: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Thompson Park Pool was open during the Memorial Day weekend holiday but will be closed until the second week of June due to scheduled maintenance.

Beginning Monday, June 26, both the Thompson Park and Alteri pools will be open from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week.