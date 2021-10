WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has updated North Country residents on how Columbus Day will affect the city’s services.

According to a public service announcement from the City of Watertown Services, all of the offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 11 for Columbus Day.

However, there will be no change to the refuse and recycle pick up because of the holiday. The Citibus services will also continue to operate on their regular weekly schedule.