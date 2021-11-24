City of Watertown releases Thanksgiving holiday hours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has notified residents on how the Thanksgiving holiday will affect the city’s services hours.

According to a press release from the city, all of the offices located at City Hall at 245 Washington street will be closed on November 25 and November 26. The holiday will also affect the city’s refuse pick-up hours and the citibus services.

The trash and recycling services will continue to operate at their regular hours until November 24. However, on Thursday, November 25 there will be no services provided. As a result, regular Thursday pick-up will take place on Friday, and regular Friday pick-up will take place on Saturday.

Additionally, there will be no citibus services available on November 25. More information on the City of Watertown’s services can be found on the city’s website.