City of Watertown reminds residents of brush pick-up days, guidelines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works is reminding residents of the collection guidelines for brush and green waste.

According to a release from the city’s DPW, the collection of brush and green waste from residential homes coincide with the recycling on residents’ streets. A full schedule can be found on the City of Watertown’s website.

The release also reminded residents that brush and green waste should be placed in the median between the sidewalk and curb, or at the back of the sidewalk by 7 a.m. the day of collection. They encouraged residents to make sure that they do not block the sidewalks with the waste.

They also listed the guidelines for brush and green waste so residents are aware of what will be collected and what will not. Tree limbs four inches in diameter and less, twigs, and branches all qualify to be collected by the city.

However, the brush should be placed in bundles less than 18 inches in diameter and be no longer than five feet in length. Residents are also encouraged to place smaller twigs and branches into 32-gallon trash cans, preferably with handles that weigh less than 40 pounds.

Green waste that the city will collect includes grass clippings, leaves, weeds, shrubbery, and yard plants. Residents must place their green waste in paper bags or re-useable containers weighing under 40 pounds so they can be safely loaded. The city will not accept any green waste in plastic bags. There is no limit on the amount of bags or containers residents can leave at the curbside.

More information on the guidelines for brush and green waste collection can be found on the city’s website.