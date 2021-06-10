City of Watertown restarts residential curbside bulk pickup

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Restarting this week, the City of Watertown will collect certain items from the curb within city limits.

City of Watertown Department of Public Works officially began its 2021 curbside bulk pickup on Monday, June 7.

This program allows City residents to leave certain on-demand bulk items on the curb, to be picked up by DPW workers.

To dispose of items, residents are required to contact the DPW to provide a list of items needing of disposal, which then a time of service will be scheduled. Residents will also be required to pay a fee depending on the weight of the items collected.

A full list of accepted items is included below:

Additionally, the DPW stated that workers may be required to visit a site prior to collection to assist in the final cost calculation.

The Watertown curbside bulk pickup program will run through September 30, 2021. The Department of Public Works can be contacted by calling 315- 785-7842.