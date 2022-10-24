WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planners are seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future enhancements, according to a press release from The City of Watertown.

Watertown’s Park Planners will have a booth at the upcoming Harvest Festival and they are inviting community members to stop by and discuss how they use the park and what they envision for Thompson Park’s future.

The Harvest Festival will be at the Large Pavilion at Thompson Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be free and includes music, candy, apple cider, crafts, face painting, food, pumpkin and scarecrow decorating, games and a photo booth.

The Thompson Park survey is also available to complete online.