City of Watertown seeking public input on police reform plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is requesting public input on its proposed police reform plan.

The City of Watertown announced on January 26 that they are currently working and drafting a Police Reform nd Reinvention Collaborative Plan and is seeking input from residents. This plan is required through Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203.

According to the City Manager’s Office, their plan is being drafted and the City will hold several virtual public listening sessions.

These sessions will be held on the following dates, all starting at 7 p.m.

February 10, 2021

February 17, 2021

Members of the public are asked to view a list of questions featured on the City’s website. Additionally, those with comments pertaining to these questions are asked to email policereform@watertown-ny.gov.

The City Managers Office confirmed that a draft of the plan will be released to the public in early March for public comments.

The City of Watertown’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan is required to be adopted and submitted to New York State by April 1, 2021.

Residents with any additional questions have been directed to contact Watertown City Manager Kenneth A. Mix at 315-785-7730.