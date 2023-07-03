WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some city services will be interrupted on July 4 in Watertown.

On July 4, all offices at Watertown City Hall will be closed in observance of Independence Day, according to a press release.

There will also be no CitiBus, refuse, or recycling services on Tuesday, July 4, officials confirmed.

Refuse and recycling services will follow the altered schedule listed below for the remainder of the week: