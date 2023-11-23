WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Thanksgiving holiday means the closure of certain buildings and limiting of certain services in the City of Watertown.

City Hall in Watertown will be closed on Thanksgiving and on Friday, November 24. Citi Bus service will also not run on Thanksgiving Day. However, services will return for Black Friday.

There will be no services provided. Anyone scheduled fo regular Thursday pick-up will have it take place on Friday. Regular Friday pick-up will take place on Saturday.