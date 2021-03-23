City of Watertown to adopt police reform plan at Tuesday’s meeting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Council will meet tonight, March 23 to adopt the Police Reform Plan.

As directed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in Executive Order No. 203, the City of Watertown was required to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1, 2021. The City of Watertown’s plan was released March 10 to the public, and details City statistics, information on the Watertown Police Department, concerns raised and further recommendations.

According to the draft plan, public concerns regarding police department strategies included discrimination during searches and arrests, chokeholds, use of force, pretextual stops, informal quotas for tickets or arrest, shooting at moving vehicles, the use of SWAT teams, less than lethal weaponry and facial recognition.

Further Recommendations addressed in the plan include the following:

The establishment of a Community Advisory Board to “encourage public outreach and give advice”

Implicit Bias, Diversity and De-escalation Training provided to all officers

The increase of staffing by four officers

Programs to be added to assist with officer mental health and physical wellness and well-being, including an internal “Peer Support” program

Body-worn and dashboard cameras should be acquired and used

Providing Crisis Intervention Training to all officers

Watertown Police Department should work closely with the County Community Services Department

The Watertown Police Department is staffed with 62 officers and three full-time civilian personnel.

The City of Watertown will meet on March 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. to adopt the plan.