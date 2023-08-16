WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown announced that a pair of streets will be closed on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17 due to paving projects.

Washington Street from Elm Street to Brook Drive will have just one-lane traffic open both ways for drivers. Barben Avenue from Washington Street to Sherman Street will be closed for the next two days.

Bugbee Drive from Holcomb Street to Harris Drive will be closed August 16, 2023 and August 17, 2023. The street will be reopened on Friday, August 18.

There will be traffic control with temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, drivers should exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.