City of Watertown to host community vigil for fallen victims of shooting, families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To pay tribute to the victims of the shooting that took place in Watertown on April 28, City officials have scheduled a community vigil.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith confirmed that the vigil is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at Watertown’s Public Square; a few blocks from where the shooting occurred.

“There are no words that can take away the deep sense of mourning so many in our community are feeling right now,” said Mayor Jeff Smith. “Like many others, I knew Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien personally, and this loss is devastating. Even if you didn’t know them, it is both shocking and heartbreaking for all residents to know that something like this happened in Watertown. I am hopeful this community vigil will bring people together and provide a sense of comfort and healing for all.”

Members of clergy and other interested in speaking at the vigil are encouraged to contact Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo at scompo@watertown-ny.gov.