WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown will swear in a new mayor and two city council members on Monday.

In a press release, the oath of office ceremony will be held at noon in the rotunda of the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library.

Mayor-Elect Sarah Compo-Pierce and Council Members Benjamin Shoen and Robert Kimball, will take their oaths of office on this day.

All were voted in in the most recent election held in November.