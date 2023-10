WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown will hoist the German flag as part of German-American Day festivities at City Hall at noon on Thursday, October 5.

Mayor Jeff Smith will be joined by members of the German-American Club of Watertown and read a proclamation in front of City Hall.

City officials welcome the public to come and celebrate the anniversary of German American immigration and culture to the United States.