WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown will honor a couple of former mayors by renaming two streets at Thompson Park in their honor.

Former mayors Jeff Graham and Joseph Butler, Jr. will each have a road named after them in a 9 a.m. ceremony Thursday, October 5 at Thompson Park. The event will be held in the main pavilion.

The resolution would have North Entrance Drive, which is the 2,490-foot length of drive between Park Circle and Pinnacle Wood Drive after Graham. The Gotham Street Entrance Drive, which is found between Gotham Street and East Tower Drive, would bear Butler Jr.’s name.

Graham served as Watertown’s mayor 20 years while Butler Jr. served as mayor from 2016 until 2020. Butler also served two terms on the city council.