City of Watertown water quality report confirms recent contaminant levels, no public action necessary

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has released its most recent drinking water quality report.

According to the City of Watertown, the recent report stated that the City exceeded maximum contaminant levels for Total Trihalomethanes and Haloacetic Acids in drinking water.

The report stated that the maximum level for Total Trihalomethanes resides at 80 micrograms per liter, and during the four calendar quarters that ended on September 30, 2020, the locational running annual average was 82.6 ug/L at site 398.

The maximum level for Haloacetic Acids is 60.0 ug/L, and the average for the city of Watertown was 62.6 micrograms per liter at sample site 398.

Although the both levels of these chemicals exceeded the maximum, residents are reassured that this is not an emergency at this time and no immediate action, such as boiling water, is necessary.

The report states that Trihalomethanes and Haloacetic acids are chemicals formed in drinking water during chlorine treatments.

Some studies have shown that those who drink water containing these chemicals for long periods of time may have an increased risk for certain health effects. However, these studies include individuals drinking water with these chemicals for 20 to 30 years.

The City of Watertown stated that they are currently working to identify solutions for this problem, as specific levels of chlorine are required during the water treatment process.

Those who have questions are being asked to contact the City of Watertown Water Operator, Mr. Aaron Harvil at (315) 785-7845 or the New York State Department of Health, Watertown District Office at (315) 785-2277 .

