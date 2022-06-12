ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those interested in becoming a Deputy Sheriff have the opportunity to take the civil service exam for the position.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol announced that the sign-up period for the next civil service entrance exam will be open until July 29. Those interested in becoming a Deputy Sheriff have until the end of the business day on July 29 to apply to take the exam. The exam will be held on September 17.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be at least 19 years old or older before the date of the exam. They also must possess a high school diploma or equivalency, and be a resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego counties.

The starting salary for a Deputy Sheriff is $41,235 and advances to 48,512 after successful completion of your initial required training. Health insurance and NYS Retirement benefits are also included once candidates are successfully hired.

The registration form for the exam can be found here. Anyone with questions about the application process or about a career with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office should contact the Community Affairs Office at 315-765-2220. Other exams for positions within Oneida County can be found here.