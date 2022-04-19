CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Civil War Roundtable is coming to the North Country this weekend.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association has confirmed that it will host a Civil War Roundtable on April 24 titled “The Civil War Between the Mountains.” This discussion will be presented by Jan Wojcik and focus on how geology and weather influenced Civil War Battles.

According to the SLCHA, Wojcik will address the continental geology of the United States as it created a large land funnel between the Rockies and the Appalachians during the War.

Additionally, how the cold Northern air mixed with warm air from the Gulf of Mexico created a climate ideal for raising cotton and tobacco in the South.

A slide presentation will be used to illustrate how weather and geology determined why and how the Civil War was fought and won.

Wojcik has previously given RoundTable presentations on Women in the Civil War, The Battles of Appomatox and Gettysburg, the Recruitment of Formerly Enslaved Men into the Union Army and the Civil War Service by St. Lawrence County Soldiers.

The Roundtable will be held at the Potsdam Museum as well as over Zoom. To request the Zoom link email jan.woodchuck@gmail.com.