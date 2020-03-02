Clare Crawley takes center stage in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16

(WWTI) – After being ranked the number one series of the summer for adults 18 to 49, “The Bachelorette” is returning for its 16th season.

Clare Crawley will head back to the Bachelor mansion as she embarks on a new journey to find true love, when “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8pm on ABC50.

Clare had the support of millions of women across American living rooms after she famously stood up to Bachelor Juan Pablo during “The Bachelor” season 18 finale. Clare left with a new sense of self-worth and determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect she deserves.

Missed chances at romance during “Bachelor in Paradise” season one and two, “Bachelor Winter Games,” and “The Bachelorette” Canada have left her asking, “Where is the man who will fight for me?” The 38-year-old Sacramento, CA native has another shot to find the love she is so desperately searching for.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.