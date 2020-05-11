Clarence Henry Coach joins rolling rally in Washington, D.C. to push for federal assistance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Clarence Henry Coach and Freeman Bus Corporation will join hundreds of motorcoach companies from around the country on May 13 for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“Like many local small businesses, our operations have been absolutely devastated by the coronavirus. Our buses and motorcoaches sit idling while our employees remain at home. We all want to be back on the road, bringing people from point A to point B while serving our communities again. Without help from the federal government, we fear our buses and coaches may never return to the road and our passengers will be stranded without access to the nation’s transportation system,” said Krista Jones, General Manager for Freeman Bus Corporation and Clarence Henry Coach, LLC. “We look forward to joining hundreds of our fellow motorcoach operators in Washington to showcase the strength in numbers of our industry and the positive benefits we provide to every community in America.”

The “Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” is a one day, one time grassroots event born from independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers and state associations, represented by a joint initiative between the nation’s two largest associations, American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association.

The event is meant to showcase how big buses and small businesses move America, according to a release from Clarence Henry Coach. Buses will be decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry including: the groups they serve, the economic impact they make and the people they employ.

Motorcoach operators are seeking to remind members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry, which has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19, needs federal assistance.

The motorcoach industry has requested $15 billion in federal grants and loan guarantees and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.