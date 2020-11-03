Clarkson Army ROTC use military rapid response tent to solve COVID-19 problems on campus

Clarkson University Army ROTC Battalion set up a military Rapid Response Tent to be used as a space for medical professionals to screen students for COVID-19 (Photo: Clarkson University)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Clarkson University Army ROTC Battalion are working to find solutions to COVID-19 problems.

The Clarkson University Battalion has been working to address the problem of needed spaces for medical professional to evaluate students presenting COVID-19 symptoms. These spaces are required to meet CDC requirement, and were needed on campus.

According to Clarkson, these spaces were fulfilled through canopy tents in the warmer weather months, but as winter is approaching, colder weather made these tents unrealistic.

Army ROTC’s solution for this was to use a military Rapid Response tent from the Canton Reserve Center, which are meant to withstand winter weather and allow for heaters inside.

Rapid Response Tents are typically used for Field Training Exercises and to store equipment and supplies.

