POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Clarkson University has announced THAT longtime professor and Associate Provost Christopher Robinson has been named the University’s next Provost.

Robinson has been serving as Provost ad interim since July 1. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the State University of New York at Albany and is highly published in the area of political theory.

He has been a Fulbright U.S. Scholar, which he pursued at Sogang University in Seoul, South Korea where he engaged in research and courses in human rights and environmental political theory.

In his role as interim provost over the last several months, Chris has demonstrated his capacity to navigate complex and challenging sets of circumstances. It is clear to me that he has the disposition, wisdom, and skills to be an exceptional Provost for where we are now and into the future. Clarkson University President Marc P. Christensen, Ph.D., P.E

Robinson joined the Office of the Provost in 2020 as Associate Provost for Faculty Achievement where he led faculty development programming and supported school-based and programmatic initiatives. He launched the faculty fellowship program; expanded teaching and learning in diversity, equity and inclusion; and fostered new areas of instructional excellence.

He joined Clarkson in 1998 first as a Visiting Assistant Professor before being promoted to Assistant Professor in 2004. He rose to the rank of Associate Professor in 2010 and was granted the rank of Full Professor in 2019.