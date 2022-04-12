POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson Professor Alex M. Lee will be hosting his first Japanese solo exhibition in Tokyo.

According to the university, the exhibition focuses on the visualization of data in virtual reality. The display is titled ‘Everything from Here to Infinity,” and will be available from April 29 until May 6 at Gallery Hakusen in Tokyo, Japan.

Lee is an Associate Professor in the Digital Arts & Sciences Program at Clarkson University. He is an artist who utilizes 3D animation, video game engines, immersive reality platforms, machine learning, and the potential of simulation technologies. He received his BFA (2005) and MFA (2009) from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

According to the university, the project was inspired by the surrealist writer Jorge Luis Borges’ short story, On Exactitude in Science. The story focuses on an empire that made a map of itself so big, it encompassed the entirety of the empire itself.

The concept relates to our reality at a cosmological scale which is captured in the most comprehensive survey of the known universe called The Sloan Digital Sky Survey. Lee’s project takes the survey and visualizes it as digital abstract expressionist brushstrokes that individuals can experience.

The exhibition allows viewers to navigate the entirety of the map in VR starting from the Milky Way to the cosmic light horizon. The brushstrokes Lee uses may represent galaxies, quasars, and intergalactic dust. The exhibition also includes a sound component using acoustic oscillation recordings of stars and recordings of cosmic background radiation.

Those interested in learning more about Lee’s exhibition can find more information here. More of Lee’s work can be found on his website.