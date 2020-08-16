Clarkson professor presents to U.S. Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program

Amber Stephenson, assistant professor in Clarkson’s Health Care Management MBA program in the Reh School of Business (photo: Clarkson University)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A professor from Clarkson University spoke to the U.S. Department of State Leadership Program.

Amber Stephenson, an assistant professor in Clarkson’s Health Care Management MBA program, was recently invited to present about gender inclusion practices in the U.S. workplace to a group of leaders from Pakistan.

Stephenson’s presentation to the Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program investigated how individuals define themselves by our organizations and professions, as well as gender bias towards women leaders.

The International Visitor Leadership Program is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program. Current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields visit the United States and create professional relationships. Professional meetings reflect the participants’ interests and support the foreign policy goals.

For more information visit the Clarkson University website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.