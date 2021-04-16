Clarkson STEM faculty receive grant to train North Country K-8 teachers

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — STEM Education faculty members at Clarkson University will now help train North Country teachers.

Clarkson University has announced that its Institute for STEM Education has been awarded a New York State Education Department Smart Start grant through a partnership with Saint Lawrence- Lewis BOCES. This grant will help STEM Education faculty provide training for teachers, focusing primarily on computer and information technologies.

According to Clarkson, this development opportunity will titled the Student Preparation for Emerging Careers in Computer and Information Technology initiative. The program will be led by the University’s Dr. Benjamin Galluzzo and Dr. Mary Margaret Snell.

“These interactions will support the development of a community of practice,” said Dr. Small, “that will design technology-rich, cross-disciplinary learning experiences to support current and future regional workforce needs.”

Specifically, the grant from NYSED will provide approximately $100,000 annually for five years.

The University added that K-12 computer science and digital fluency will be highlighted through site visits to businesses. Teachers will also have opportunities to interact with other Clarkson faculty and community business leaders.

Clarkson University’s Student Preparation for Emerging Careers in Computer and Information Technology initiative and will serve kindergarten through eighth grade teachers in the St. Lawrence- Lewis BOCES region.