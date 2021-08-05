Clarkson University: 99% of all employees fully vaccinated for COVID

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A university in the North Country has reported a high COVID-19 vaccination rate ahead of the 2021-2022 academic year.

In an announcement to its campus community during the final week of July, Clarkson University confirmed that 99% of its employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This includes employees at all campuses, including the main campus in Potsdam, the Capital Region Campus in Schenectady and the Beacon Institue for Rivers and Estuaries.

Clarkson claimed that it is believed to be among the first private higher education institutions in the country to reach this vaccination rate. Founding Dean of the Lewis School of Health System Lenn Johns applauded Clarkson’s community.

“Learning that 99% of employees had received vaccinations was a testament of our employees’ commitment to the health of our community,” Dr. Johns said in a press release. “I am proud to work at an institution that understands science, believes in safety and acts for the benefit of our community.

All employees were required to provide documentation of vaccination, or request a medical or religious exemption by August 1, 2021 as Clarkson is set to resume all regular campus operations. All students returning to campus fort the upcoming academic year were also required to complete vaccination requirements by the first of August.

At this time, Clarkson University is not requiring masks campus. However, those who remain unvaccinated are required to wear a face covering. Fall classes in Potsdam are set to begin in person on August 30, 2021.