Clarkson University announces Samuel B. Feitelberg award recipient

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has awarded one of their students the Samuel B. Feitelberg Physical Therapy Endowed Fellowship for the year.

The Feitelberg Physical Therapy Endowed Fellowship was established by the first chair of the Clarkson University physical therapy program, Professor Emeritus Samuel B. Feitelberg. The professor is known for his passion for promoting physical therapists to be culturally proficient in their professional and personal lives. The fellowship is awarded to doctor of physical therapy students who are in good standing to assist students to develop cultural proficiency through a variety of activities particularly clinical internships.

The university announced on October 22 that doctor of physical therapy student Maris Brockway has received the fellowship this year. Brockway is from Massena, New York, and received her bachelor of science degree in exercise science from the State University at Potsdam in 2019.

Brockway said she was thankful for the award and how will impact her education as she moves forward.

“I am grateful to be this year’s recipient of the Samuel B. Feitelberg Physical Therapy Fellowship Award and will continue the conversation on cultural diversity and promote inclusivity as it relates to this profession and everyday experiences,” Brockway said. “In honor of Dr. Feitelberg, this fund will go towards participating in events and continuing education opportunities focused on enhancing my social responsibility as a future clinician.”

Director of Clinical Education and Clinical Assistant Professor in the Physical Therapy Department Dr. Jaime Bicknell explained why Brockway deserved this year’s award.

“She recently challenged herself to complete an 11-week out-of-state clinical experience to gain further exposure and practice in the area of cultural diversity,” Bicknell said. “She will use these experiences to further serve her patients at her remaining clinics, as well as the community in which she decides to practice in post-graduation. She greatly demonstrates all of the core values of a physical therapist and will be a great addition to the field.”