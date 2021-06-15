Clarkson University appoints dean to senior advisor to president on anti-racism

Augustine Lado appointed to Senior Advisor to the President On Anti-Racism at Clarkson University (photo: CU)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has appointed a new advisor to work with its current president on anti-racism efforts on campus.

Clarkson has confirmed that its current Dean of the David D. Reh School of Business Augustine Lado, has been appointed to Senior Advisor to President Tony Collin on Anti-Racism for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“In order to impact change in society we must take action and work together to influence those around us in order to make the world a better place,” stated President Tony Collins. “We will work together to create dialogue and innovate new ways to conceive of a better way forward for our community as we address systemic racism.”

According to Clarkson, Lado is taking a leave of absence from the deanship to focus on initiatives to making the University an anti-racist institution.

These initiatives include establishing university-wide Anti-Racism Institute, supporting efforts to increase the diversity of students, faculty and staff, facilitating curricular and co-curricular innovations to promote inclusivity and creating a more “welcoming” environment.

“I am honored to be chosen for this new role and look forward to working with President Collins, Chief Inclusion Officer Ball, Provost Hannigan, and my colleagues closely to find new ways to use our values, our education, and our research for the public good to help combat systemic racism across our society,” expressed Lado.

Lado has presented his research at national and international conferences and workshops and authored or co-authored over 25 technical papers and reports appearing in such premier journals as The Academy of Management Review, Strategic Manage Journal, Journal of Operations Management, and Journal of Management.

Additionally, he has served in his current role as Dean of the Business School since 2018. Previously, Lado served as Professor of Consumer and Organizational Studies.

Lado received his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Khartoum, Sudan. He received a master of business administration degree from Arkansas State University and a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Memphis.

Effective July 1, 2021, Diego Nocetti is stepping in as interim Clarkson University Dean of the Reh School for the 2021- 2021 academic year.