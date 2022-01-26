POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University is taking further steps to ensure COVID-19 safety on campus.

In a message to its campus community on January 25, leaders from the Clarkson University COVID-19 Response Team confirmed information regarding updated policies, mask and screening reminders and transitioning COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the COVID-19 Response Team, all students and staff are still required to wear a mask while in classrooms, common areas and shared work environments. The University also has a supply of KN-95 masks available upon request.

Clarkson is also asking campus members to report those not in compliance with mask mandates to either the Dean of Students for students or Clarkson Human Resources for employees.

“Clarkson continues to place the highest priority on the health, safety and wellbeing of its faculty, staff and students; as well as the wider community,” The Response Team said. “We, therefore, continue to closely monitor the status of COVID-19 in collaboration.”

Clarkson University is also preparing to shift its pandemic measures to endemic pleasures, as New York State has changed contact tracing and reporting systems for COVID-19.

In response, Clarkson will be transitioning its dashboard over the next few weeks to show the number of hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

The University plans to continue its contact tracing efforts and students who display symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested through the CU health center.