POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Standardized testing requirements have been waived for some graduate programs at Clarkson University.

The Clarkson University David D. Reh School of Business has waived testing requirements for graduate students seeking admission. This was announced by the University on December 15.

According to Clarkson, the Reh School of Business Office of Graduate Business Programs waived these requirements for admissions effective immediately through December 31, 2022. This includes requirements for the GMAT and GRE.

Prior to this decision, In the spring of 2020, Clarkson implemented a “test-optional” policy for fall 2021 undergraduate admissions, due to COVID-19.

These changes are for immediate entry into Clarkson University’s Residential MBA, Online MBA, Healthcare MBA, MS, Supply Chain Management, MS, Healthcare Data Analytics and MS, Clinical Leadership programs.

Director of the Graduate Business Programs at Clarkson Josh LaFave said these changes were to promote equity for applicants.

“We want to ensure that everyone has access to our programs and we continue to support the goals of the students and working professionals we serve,” LaFave said in a press release. “Aside from this, we have made some additional changes to our application requirements to further streamline the process and save time for our applicants.”

However, applicants must continue to meet previous requirements such as completed online applications, resume or CV, transcripts from previous institutions, letters of recommendation and personal statements.