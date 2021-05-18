Clarkson University celebrates Class of 2021 at in-person commencement

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nearly 750 Clarkson University students received their degrees this past weekend.

On May 15, Clarkson University held an in-person commencement ceremony for its bachelor’s master’s and doctoral students. Students from 26 states, 19 countries and 52 New York State counties were in attendance.

During commencement, Graduating Senior John, Jack, Garret was presented the Levinus Clarkson Award and Graduating Senior Isabella Grasso received the Frederica Clarkson Award. Both Levinus and Grasso were presented with $1,000 prizes for their earnings.

Additionally Clarkson University Reh School of Business Associate Professor of Healthcare Management Amber Stephenson was given the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award, and Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Shane Rogers was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award.

Clarkson’s ceremony on May 15 also recognized 280 August and December 2020 graduates.

The weekend was also marked by the commissioning of United States Army and United States Air Force officers on May 14, 2021.

The University will also celebrate the Class of 2020 at a commencement ceremony on May 22. This ceremony will recognize 949 May 2020, August 2019 and December 2019 graduates.