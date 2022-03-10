POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mask requirements will change on Clarkson University campuses following its upcoming spring break.

Clarkson’s 2022 spring break will run through the week of March 14, with students expected to return on March 20. Following the pause in instruction and beginning March 25 at 5 p.m., Clarkson University will make masking optional in all indoor spaces.

Clarkson University’s COVID-19 team said that the ease in mask mandates are due to low COVID-19 Community Levels in St. Lawrence, Schenectady and Dutchess counties.

As of March 9, there were also no COVID-19 cases among Clarkson University students or employees.

However, faculty will still be permitted to require masks in classes, masks will be required in the Student Health Center and the College Connector bus and public transportation.

Clarkson will also allow people to post “Thank you for wearing a mask” sign on their office or residence door to indicate that visitors are required to wear a mask during interactions in these spaces.

All students and employees will also be asked to continue to carry a mask with them while on campus.